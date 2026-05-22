University of Minnesota researchers have gone all in on perennial grain Kernza, the kind of deep-rooted plant that many believe will prove essential for both feeding humanity and meeting the challenges of the changing climate.
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University of Minnesota researchers have gone all in on perennial grain Kernza, the kind of deep-rooted plant that many believe will prove essential for both feeding humanity and meeting the challenges of the changing climate.
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