Soybean is unique among major grain crops because it can get much of its nitrogen from the atmosphere through biological nitrogen fixation. That happens through a partnership between soybean roots and rhizobia bacteria. When the relationship is working well, soybean plants form nodules on their roots. Those nodules convert atmospheric nitrogen into a form the plant can use.
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Shawn Conley is a soybean and small-grains agronomist with the University of Wisconsin-Department of Plant and Agroecosystem Sciences, and the UW-Division of Extension. Ophelia Tsai is a first-year doctoral student working on researching soybean biological nitrogen fixation dynamics in Shawn Conley’s Cool Bean research lab.