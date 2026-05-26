Everybody knows it matters how we treat the land. Since ancient times, soil amendments, land improvements, cultivation of specific plants and other practices have been used to increase crop production. But the path to the most efficient and best use of a piece of land is not always obvious. Some who try to maximize the land under cultivation spend time and money trying to raise crops on land that’s marginal as cropland. But with data now available to farmers, there are ways to use marginal land that provide great benefits while maximizing profits.
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Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.