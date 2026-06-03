It was a brisk spring Saturday morning on the edge of a big city on the edge of the prairie. A steady stream of people were walking to a large building and quickly going inside. The parking lot was full of cars. Nearby a couple were roasting fresh sausages for passersby. There was a festival feel in the cold air. The Le Marché St. Norbert Farmers Market was in full swing. Called the St. Norbert Farmers Market by many, the cooperative holds weekly sales year-round. As many as 200 farmers, artisans and food producers attend to offer a dazzling variety of foods, beverages and cultural wares. Thousands of customers flock to the market each week. The market started in 1988 with eight vendors.
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Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.