This year, Rooted WI Inc. is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Troy Farm, established in 2001, which has provided locally-grown produce to its Madison neighbors for a quarter of a century.
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This year, Rooted WI Inc. is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Troy Farm, established in 2001, which has provided locally-grown produce to its Madison neighbors for a quarter of a century.
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