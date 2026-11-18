Year-over-year U.S. dairy exports increased 10 percent on a milk-solids-equivalent basis in September, as robust global demand continued to fuel trade. The increase lifted year-to-date growth one-half point to an increase of about 7 percent, keeping volume on a record pace for the year with only a quarter remaining.
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The U.S. Dairy Export Council fosters collaborative industry partnerships with processors, trading companies and others to enhance global demand for U.S. dairy products and ingredients. It’s primarily supported by Dairy Management Inc. through the dairy-farmer checkoff. Visit www.usdec.org for more information.