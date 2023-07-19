Farmer sentiment rebounded in June as the Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer increased 17 points to a reading of 121. June’s sentiment improvement left the index near the April reading of 123 after a one-month swoon in May. The swing in sentiment was driven by producers’ more-optimistic view of the future – the Index of Future Expectations increased 25 points to 123 – while their perception of the current situation was unchanged. The Index of Current Conditions reading, at 116, was the same as in May. This month’s Ag Economy Barometer survey was conducted June 12-16, 2023.
The contrast in producer perspectives regarding current conditions vs. future expectations was made clear when examining responses to individual questions in the June survey. When asked to compare their farm operation’s current situation with a year ago, 40 percent of respondents said their operation was “worse off” financially than a year earlier vs. 37 percent who felt that way in May. Only 15 percent chose “better off” vs. 17 percent who made that choice in May.
But when asked to look ahead one year, respondent attitudes changed. In June, 20 percent of respondents said they expected their financial condition to improve during the next year, compared to just 13 percent who said that in May. Meanwhile 32 percent expect their farm’s financial situation to decline during the upcoming year, compared to 44 percent who responded that way in May. Improved perspective regarding the future was not focused solely on their own farms, but extended to all of U.S. agriculture. The percentage of producers expecting good times for U.S. agriculture in the upcoming five years increased 8 points to 33 percent while the percentage expecting bad times decreased 3 points to 41 percent.
A more-optimistic view of the future was also reflected in the Farm Financial Performance Index, which increased 10 points in June to a reading of 86. The rally in corn and soybean prices for harvest-time delivery that began in late May and extended into June was likely a contributing factor to the financial-performance-index increase. Although respondents were more optimistic about both crop and livestock returns this month, expectations for “good times” for livestock producers increased more than for crop producers. For example, 50 percent of respondents said they expect “good times” for livestock producers in the next five years; that’s an increase from 37 percent who felt that way in May. That number was almost double the increase in the percentage of respondents expecting “good times” for crop producers. Optimism about positive returns for cattle producers, especially cow-calf operations, was likely a key factor behind the positive livestock outlook.
The Farm Capital Investment Index increased 5 points in June to a reading of 42, which put the index back into the range it fluctuated within from January through April. Almost three-fourths of respondents said they view this as a bad time to make large investments in their farm operation. Only 16 percent of producers this month said it’s a good time to make investments. The increase in interest rates shares responsibility with the increase in prices for equipment and new construction as the two key reasons cited by respondents for viewing this as a bad time for investments. This month 37 percent of respondents cited the increase in prices while 35 percent chose increasing interest rates as the primary reason it’s a bad time to invest.
People are also reading…
Producers became more optimistic about farmland values in June as both the short- and long-run farmland-value indices increased. The short-term index, which asks producers about their outlook during the next 12 months, jumped 16 points to a reading of 126, its best reading since November 2022. Meanwhile the long-term index, which asks producers to look ahead five years, increased a more-modest 6 points to a reading of 151, pushing that index to its best level since February 2022. The more-positive outlook for farmland values was consistent with the improved longer-term outlook for U.S. agriculture that was evident in this month’s survey. And 43 percent of producers in this month’s survey think interest rates have peaked and almost a quarter of survey respondents expect to see reduced interest rates within the next year.
This month’s survey also included a question targeted toward corn and soybean producers regarding their expectations for farmland cash-rental rates in 2024. Twenty-five percent of the corn and soybean producers in this month’s survey said they expect 2024 cash-rental rates in their area to increase to more than 2023’s rates. In a follow-up question only posed to respondents who said they expect rental rates to increase, almost one-third said they expect rental rates in 2024 to increase by as much as 5 percent, while almost half look for rates to increase from 5 percent to as much as 10 percent, both compared to 2023.
Several questions were posed in the June survey to learn more about what producers are thinking concerning the passage of a new farm bill. Corn and soybean producers continue to view the Crop Insurance title as the most important component of the farm bill, followed closely by the Commodity title. In both May and June, the survey included questions asking corn and soybean producers if they expect Congress to increase the Price Loss Coverage reference prices for corn and soybeans. This month half of those respondents said they look for Congress to increase both the corn and soybean reference prices.
And in response to ongoing concerns about the recent Supreme Court ruling upholding California’s Proposition 12 mandating housing standards for hogs processed into pork that will be sold in California, respondents were asked about the likelihood Congress would overturn Proposition 12 as part of a new farm bill. Producers were split in their response to this question. About one-third of respondents said it’s either somewhat or very unlikely that Congress will try and overturn Proposition 12 in a new farm bill. One-fourth of farmers in the June survey said it’s at least somewhat likely Congress will take on Proposition 12 in new farm-bill legislation.
Wrapping Up
Agricultural-producer sentiment rebounded in June with the Ag Economy Barometer index climbing 17 points to a reading of 121. The sentiment improvement was all attributable to more-optimistic views of the future as the Index of Future Expectations reached 123, 25 points more than in May. The future-expectations improvement stood in contrast to producer appraisal of current conditions, which was unchanged from May. The more-optimistic view of the future held by respondents was reflected across the board as the Farm Financial Conditions, Short- and Long-Term Farmland Value Expectations, and Farm Capital Investment indices all improved in June compared to May. Looking ahead, one-fourth of corn and soybean producers said they expect farmland cash-rental rates to increase in 2024.
Visit ag.purdue.edu for more information.
James Mintert and Michael Langemeier are agricultural economists with Purdue University. Each month the Ag Economy Barometer from the Purdue University-Center for Commercial Agriculture surveys 400 U.S. agricultural producers to discern attitudes and sentiments regarding the status of the U.S. farm economy. Each quarter 100 agribusiness leaders are surveyed to provide additional insight into the health of the agricultural economy. Visit ag.purdue.edu for more information.