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The Rev. John Sumwalt will be the guest preacher for the 8:30 and 10 a.m. services July 5 at the Emmanuel Community United Methodist Church, N84 W16707 Menomonee Ave., Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. He will preach on the theme of greatness – asking who is the ‘GOAT’ in your life? He will tell the story of Henry Aaron, one of the greatest baseball players of all time – and reveal who Aaron said was the GOAT in his life. Visit ec-umc.com or call 262-251-3830 for more information.