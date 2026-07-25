Squirrels sploot, plants wilt, corn and crabgrass make do with a special photosynthesis path, deer find backyard shade trees, birds bathe, rattlesnakes thermoregulate and hogs wallow. Those are ways some organisms cope. Others live through heat as best they can. Garden pole beans, however, abort their flowers when the heat is too much for pollen. Corn pollen, silk and seed development often struggle.
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Jerry Davis is a freelance outdoors writer. Contact him at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112 for more information.