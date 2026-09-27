It’s not easy to leave this world. There are so many things that call us back – the people we love, our unfinished work, unfulfilled dreams, a comfortable old chair, a house filled with memories or the smell of fresh-baked bread. What could heaven offer that is better?
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John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and former cat owner, the son of dairy farmers. He is the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him, or write to W172 N7735, #932, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051.