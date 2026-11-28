It was 56.6 degrees at 6:15 a.m. as I sat in my deer stand Nov. 21 for the opening day of the Wisconsin gun season. Instead of my normal three layers of clothing, I was dressed in two. I scrambled to find an old blaze-orange hoodie that was probably 30 years old because my thermal-lined coveralls and coat would have had me melting. With temperatures about 20 degrees warmer than normal for the date, it was the warmest opening day that I recall in my 51 years of hunting.
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Chris Hardie and his wife, Sherry, live on his great-grandparents’ Jackson County farm. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2001, he is a former member of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council and past president of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. His book “Back Home: Country Tales by the Seasons” is available through Amazon.