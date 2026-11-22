We remember John Klang
Sept. 29, 2026, marks 20 years since John Klang sacrificed his life protecting the students and staff of Weston School in Wisconsin.
John Klang was a true reflection of what it means to be part of the Weston community. Throughout his lifetime, he left an indelible mark on Weston – as a student, a leader, a mentor, a protector and through his many years of service to our school. He dedicated more than 20 years to the Weston School Board and also served as an athletic director and ultimately as principal. In every role he demonstrated a deep commitment to our students, our staff and the Weston community.
Twenty years later, his courage, dedication and love for Weston continue to be remembered. His impact can still be felt throughout our school and community, and his legacy lives on in the countless lives he touched. We invite our Weston community to pause and remember him – to reflect on his contributions, the memories he created and the difference he made in the lives of so many. We will never forget his sacrifice. We will always be grateful for his service. And his legacy will forever be a part of Weston. -- Weston High School
I can remember occasions in my teenage life when I was so angry with my father that I did not wish him well. And there were times when he was so angry with me that he may have wished he hadn’t brought me into the world.
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John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He is the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him, or write to W172 N7735, #932, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051.
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