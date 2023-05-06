Hello friends,
For this column, I didn’t know what I was going to do for an adventure worth writing about. As it always does, an idea came to me – and I think you will agree it was a good one. This column contains some words of wisdom written by a friend who is a professor of my daughter Selina Walters. Justin Vandehey is an associate professor of fisheries and water resources at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and also the owner of Cooperstown Kennels.
My plan was to travel to Crandon, Wisconsin, to hike into some public land with Red and Ruby, build a camp and do nothing for three days. That plan changed to hiking on the Ice Age Trail in southern Taylor County in the Chequamegon National Forest, building a camp and doing little. High water everywhere kind of had me boxed in for this week’s options.
I was driving when I thought of the new plan, and it was a wise choice. I could see it on my map in the Wisconsin Gazetteer. So I drove into Owen-Withee, hit Taylor County T and continued north to paradise. I love the entire area – the well-kept farms, large forests and good people all have my respect.
I drove on gravel roads. There was snow in the forests and water everywhere. I came to a crossing for the Ice Age Trail, parked my truck, loaded my pack and let the trip begin.
My first observation besides water and snow was the lay of the land. I called them “knobs” of maybe 2 to 6 acres of land that go up about 80 feet; most of the lower edges have small wetlands. That was a constant, and I heard Sandhill cranes and Canada geese. My plan was simple – to build camp on top of a knob, look at the world and hike the Ice Age Trail with a base camp to come back to.
The moisture in that neck of the woods was everywhere to be seen and felt. The pups and I went on an all-day hike, and I found a new place to call home. The constant small wetlands around each knob were amazing. Due to snow on the ground, there was little sign of wildlife tracks. I wondered, do the animals leave for winter? Or did a long winter harvest many of them? Probably a bit of both.
Here are Justin Vandehey’s words of wisdom; I think everyone will enjoy them.
“While it may seem obvious to us, there are many natural benefits of streams flowing over their banks and spilling onto the land,” he said. “For example, when water moves out onto the land it slows the downstream flows and allows more water to leach into the soil, replenishing groundwater. These slower flows allow silt and nutrients from the stream to be deposited onto the flooded land, creating excellent growing areas for plants. The slower flow rates also reduce erosion downstream. The flooded areas are high in nutrients and low in predators, making them excellent breeding grounds for fish, frogs and aquatic bugs, and are critical nursery areas for fish like Northern Pike. So all in all, allowing a river or stream to spill out onto the land has a lot of hidden benefits.”
Think about what he wrote. That, my friends, is a huge way that nature works.
By the second night of my excellent adventure, I was 100 percent acclimatized and felt great during my treks. The pups had some excellent training and loved swimming in still somewhat-frozen lakes. For hikers, consider that section of trail a “must check out.”
Get lost, hang out and observe. You will come out of it with your batteries charged!

