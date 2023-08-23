University of Minnesota experts will be sharing their soil health knowledge at a pair of field days in Morris Sept. 7 and 8.
The first day will explore methods to enhance farm productivity by promoting healthy soil. The second is geared toward women in agriculture who want to learn about soils.
Both are free and open to the public, held at the West Central Research and Outreach Center, 46352 W Highway 329, Morris.
Tailored approach
One of the main challenges faced by farmers is the dilemma between long-term soil health goals and the immediate benefits of tillage for residue management and seedbed preparation. This predicament is particularly prominent in the west-central region of Minnesota, where the planting window is already narrow.
The Soil Solutions Field Day Sept. 7 will address this issue by discussing management tweaks that can be tailored to each farm’s unique soil content. The aim is to help farmers strike a balance between building soil health and profitability.
A wide range of sessions will be offered throughout the day, covering various topics such as tillage choices in different soil conditions, water management through cover crops, planting green during dry years, and the detrimental impact of soil erosion on crop productivity.
Attendees can hear from experienced farmers, university experts, and industry professionals who will share their knowledge and expertise on soil health, cover crops, reduced tillage and erosion control.
“We’re thrilled to provide farmers and industry experts with the chance to explore the latest research findings and strategies for improving soil health and crop productivity,” said Jodi DeJong-Hughes, the event organizer.
The Soil Solutions Field Day is open to farmers, whether they have prior experience with soil health practices or not, as well as anyone who works closely with farmers and wishes to gain real-world insights on cover crops, reduced tillage, and soil health. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude with a farmer panel from 1:05-2 p.m.
For additional information about the event and to assure a complimentary lunch, interested individuals can visit http://z.umn.edu/Sept7. For any inquiries, contact DeJong- Hughes at dejon003@umn.edu or 320-815-4112.
Women’s field day
U of M Extension Women in Ag Network is hosting the Thriving Roots Field Day Sept. 8 specifically for women who are passionate about farm productivity through healthy soil and who want to bring ideas back to the farm. Organizers said they can learn to unlock the secrets of soil health and empower themselves to make informed decisions about sustainable soil management practices.
This Extension Women in Ag Network event will be from 8:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. For details and to register go to: z.umn.edu/Sept8.
Various Extension educators, soil specialists and topic experts will offer hands-on sessions throughout the day at the Research and Outreach Center on topics including tillage in different soil conditions; cover crop roots and their effects on soil; planting green information about cereal rye crops; methods to reduce soil erosion; and the economics of cover crops.
The free field day will be held outdoors and under a tent. Wear your walking shoes and bring your hat or sunscreen. A complimentary lunch and beverages will be provided. Ample informal and structured networking time is built into the day so that participants can connect with others who are making innovations in soil health.
“We’re excited to offer women in agriculture an opportunity to explore the latest research and strategies on soil health and crop productivity,” DeJong-Hughes said.