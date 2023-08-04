The nation has experienced a world-wide pandemic, trade wars, major storms and threats to animal health since the last time the U.S. Congress crafted a farm bill.

All that and more has brought new priorities to the forefront as leaders work to replace the 2018 law that expires at the end of next month.

“This is a very important time to be putting this together,” said Scott VanderWal, American Farm Bureau Vice President and South Dakota farmer from Conde.

VanderWal was one of six panelists in a discussion on farm policy at Farmfest in Redwood County, Minnesota Aug. 1.

While some doubt a new bill will be ready by Sept. 30, panelists said the content of the bill is more important than the timeline for its passage.

“The question is are we going to get the right farm bill done this year,” said Rob Larew, National Farmers Union President.

The two ag organization leaders agreed that farmers need a stronger safety net and resilience to respond to future financial issues and weather events.

“We’re going to be facing challenges over these next five years that we weren’t expecting, and we need to be as prepared as possible,” Larew said.

Farm income is expected to be down 18% this year, VanderWal said, yet planting is more expensive than ever. Growers need safety net programs and crop insurance, he said.

Larew said monopolization of ag business is also a concern, pointing to the livestock industry as an example. The farm bill can help level the playing field and encourage competition in ag markets, he said.

California impact on hog market

Livestock producers would like to see uniform regulations in the swine industry. California’s Proposition 12, regulating how sows are housed, went into effect a month ago. The law affects farmers in-state as well as those outside California who sell their meat there.

“There should be no way people in California are telling Minnesota farmers how to raise pigs,” said Lori Stevermer, president of the National Pork Producers Council from Easton, Minnesota.

Minnesota has its own standards for how pig farmers have to deal with manure, housing and property setbacks, she told the Tri-State Neighbor. The difference is, she said, when those laws go into effect, citizens in the state have a chance to comment on the rules. California voters passed a law that affects farmers in other states.

Stevermer spoke during Tuesday’s farm bill panel and Wednesday’s farm bill listening session with House Agriculture Committee Chairman GT Thompson, R-Pa. Stevermer told the Congress members that a patchwork of regulations across 50 states would be hard on pig farmers. It would cost up to $4,000 per sow for farmers to retrofit their barns, she said, but some producers were working to be compliant with the California law.

A month into the new rules, markets were so far stable and good, Stevermer said. Grocery stores were able to deplete their supplies of non-compliant meat before making new purchases, so she expects the law’s effects to be delayed. She’s hoping the farm bill can keep other states from passing similar laws.

It is Congress’s job to fix it, Rep. Thompson said, as the Supreme Court indicated in their ruling that upheld Prop 12.

“Our founders did not want 13 states … having trade wars,” Thompson said. “What that would do to the economy would wreck it.”

Thompson and seven other Congress members heard from dozens of Minnesota farmers, leaders of ag organizations and other entities affected by the far-reaching policies Aug. 2. This was the 51st listening session Thompson hosted over the last couple years with farmers.

“You do not want us to write a farm bill just listening to the voices inside the beltway of Washington,” Thompson said. “Trust me, it wouldn’t work out well.”

Dairy concerns discussed

Issues with dairy markets and support for beginning farmers came up repeatedly at Farmfest. Other comments came from Minnesota’s diverse agriculture industries – from beets to bison and from trees to biofuels. Those affected by other parts of the farm bill – food assistance programs and conservation – spoke up as well.

Thompson said they are working to modernize dairy margin coverage and find solutions for a shortage of labor in both processing and production agriculture.

“We first must protect what we have,” said Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., referring to the challenges of the dairy industry. “Second, we’ve got to attract a whole new generation of farmers and ranchers.”

That will be a challenge, according to Bob Worth, president of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association, who farms near Lake Benton.

“Agriculture is a high, high input occupation,” he said.

The farm bill should offer assistance, he told the Congress members, otherwise family farms will be sold to corporations. Speaking on a panel the day before, he encouraged other farmers to urge their representatives and senators to pass a farm bill that helps all generations in agriculture survive.

Rep. Brad Finstad, R-Minn., agreed: “As we write this farm bill, we have to keep the next generation in mind. What are we going to do to make sure they have awesome opportunities to raise the next generation in farm country?”

“The stakes could not be higher,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., opening the Farmfest session Aug. 1.

Farm bill negotiations are “going strong” in the Senate, she said, and the whole bill should be done by the end of the year. The U.S. and world economies depend on a solid farm bill, she said, so ”the last thing we need is to go backwards.”