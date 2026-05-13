Producers are invited to register for the 2026 University of Minnesota Cover Crop Field Day: Setting up for Success at the Southwest Research and Outreach Center by Lamberton Thursday, June 25.
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Producers are invited to register for the 2026 University of Minnesota Cover Crop Field Day: Setting up for Success at the Southwest Research and Outreach Center by Lamberton Thursday, June 25.
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