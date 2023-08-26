The South Dakota State Fair is a place for South Dakotans to show off their talents, gather with friends and enjoy fantastic entertainment, shopping and more.

That’s according to Candi Briliey, assistant manager of the South Dakota State Fair.

When visitors add up all the opportunities the fair provides, they truly get the “signature South Dakota State Fair experience,” Briley said.

The fair kicks off Thursday, Aug. 31 and runs through Monday, Sept. 4.

On Thursday at 2 p.m. visitors can attend the ribbon cutting for the long-awaited DEX, the Dakota Events Complex where the bulk of the beef shows will be held.

The DEX will replace the Open Class Beef Complex that was destroyed by a fire Oct. 31, 2020.

Along with housing all the beef events during the fair, the building will also be used throughout the year, Briley said. Plans were to host livestock shows, rodeo events and more.

The DEX occupies the same footprint that the Open Class Beef Complex maintained. It can be seen from almost anywhere on the grounds, Briley said.

One particular highlight of the fair is showing off the talents of South Dakotans both young and old.

For 4-H and FFA students exhibiting their static projects and showing animals, the State Fair is a celebration of youth and ag, Briley said. Youth exhibitors have been hard at work on their static and livestock projects all year long.

“It’s like their state championship,” she said.

South Dakotans of all ages will highlight their hard work in the many open classes featuring livestock, gardening, crafts and more.

No matter where one finds themselves on the fairgrounds, agriculture won’t be hard to find. The event serves to educate the public about the importance of the industry.

One particular highlight is the FFA Ag Adventure Center, a building that connects fairgoers not only to modern agriculture but highlights to consumers where their food comes from.

“That’s a critical piece,” Briley said.

If the fairgrounds look a little more colorful this year, it might be because of the Trash to Treasure contest, a new event for the 2023 fair. Participants decorated trash cans with images related to the fair, 4-H, FFA or agriculture.

The trash cans will be judged Sept. 1, based on visual appeal and creativity. The first-place winner will receive $100, second place will receive $50, and third place will receive $25.

Briley said around 30 participants took part in the contest, with several businesses and organizations getting involved, many that were not from the Huron area.

New on the midway this year is a virtual reality gaming truck along with two new rides.

With six stages of free entertainment, a grandstand stacked with national acts and acres of food and shopping options, Briley encouraged anyone on the fence about coming to the fair to give it a try. It’s an easy day trip from most places around the state, she said.

“(The fair) is also a gathering place where friends and family meet. For many people, they look forward to the State Fair just as much as they do any holiday,” she said.

Admission prices went up this year. Adult day passes are $10 and youth ages 6-15 pay $5. Weekly passes are $40 for adults and $20 for kids. Advance admission and event tickets can be purchased online at sdstatefair.com. All event tickets include the price of fair admission.

Event guides can also be found online or on the South Dakota State Fair app, which can be found in both the Apple and Android app stores.

Melisa Goss, Assistant Editor for the Tri-State Neighbor, is a South Dakota farm girl whose love of travel has allowed her to see ag’s vital impact around the world, from America’s heartland to the rice paddies of Southeast Asia and many places in between. She makes her home in Hartford with her husband, daughter and miniature schnauzer. You can reach her at mgoss@lee.net. Daily Headlines Daily Ag News and Market information from across the midwest. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Melisa Goss Tri-State Neighbor Assistant Editor Follow Melisa Goss Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false