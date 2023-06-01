Since my last update, we have received a few shots of rain, totaling close to a half inch.
It has been wonderful to watch the green grass pop and see that there will be a hay crop for our area. There’s been enough heat to start things growing, without extensive heat to dry us out.
Happenings for us in the last two weeks have included wrapping up our AI’ing for 2023.
We have been helping family and neighbors with their brandings.
May 22, we flushed cows and implanted embryos, which is a process that will fascinate me no matter how many times we have done it. Our whole family is able to help, and I love it.
We have been able to improve our herd through embryo transplant program for the past 12 years.
The kids wrapped up school May 24. We are all excited that it is finally summer break.
May 29 on Memorial Day we hosted a community barbecue with games, food, fun and fireworks. I am thankful for a phenomenal turn out of over 60 people.
In agriculture it seems to be “easier” to just work rather then take time to be with our friends and community. It was great to gather with neighbors and friends.
Heather runs West River’s Senn Red Angus with husband Jerry where they raise registered and commercial cows. Their six kids are a big part of the operation, learning and growing as they help on the ranch, See more photos with this report at tristateneighbor.com.