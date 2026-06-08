During the week of July 16-18, the U.S. Targhee Sheep Association will host a dual milestone organizers are calling “A Legacy in Every Fleece,” commemorating 100 years of the Targhee breed and 75 years as an association.
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During the week of July 16-18, the U.S. Targhee Sheep Association will host a dual milestone organizers are calling “A Legacy in Every Fleece,” commemorating 100 years of the Targhee breed and 75 years as an association.
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