Do you remember when the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the COVID vaccine and conditional use of COVID treatments during the outbreak? The FDA does the same thing with animal products amidst outbreaks. The new world screwworm outbreak in Mexico has the U.S. Department of Agriculture and FDA watching, which prompted a conditional approval of a new cattle pour on called fluralaner with the trade name Exzolt Cattle-CA1.
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Lainie Kringen-Scholtz, DVM, is veterinarian and owner of True North Veterinary Health in Wentworth, S.D. Reach her at truenorthveterinaryhealth@gmail.com or PO Box 117, Wentworth, SD 57075.