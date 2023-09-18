Harvest is right around the corner for many people, and some have already begun. Word was that many farmers are going to try and get into their bean fields Monday, Sept. 18. If we compare this year's harvest to a typical year, we are ahead of schedule. This is caused by the lack of rain and the high heat we got in the last half of August. As harvest is starting up I want to wish everyone a safe and happy harvest!
I have also been very busy with school, cross country, FFA and life lately. We had an FFA meeting Sept. 17 to plan for various events we have coming up. Before our meeting, we completed a community service project that would have taken an hour or two, but we were done in about 30 minutes. Afterward, we were served supper and held our meeting. Our FFA chapter believes in giving back to the communities that so generously give to us. That is one reason we like to complete acts of service at our meetings.
I have signed up for a couple of different opportunities that have presented themselves to me. I am doing the South Dakota Soybean Yield and Quality contest. I also entered the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Fed Cattle Challenge. I am super excited to participate in both of these contests.
The South Dakota Soybean Yield and Quality contest is completely new to me. I am excited to do all of the things that go into it. I will have to submit a sample of my beans to have the quality tested. Several other things go into the contest, such as having witnesses present at the time of the harvest and having to fill out forms with all of the correct information. Although there are plenty of things that need to be completed, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to compete in the contest.
I competed in the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Fed Cattle Challenge last year and loved it. I feel like I grew so much as a producer and learned so much about the cattle industry. I am excited to compete again this year, especially since I have all of the knowledge I gained last year.
I also know that even though I gained loads of knowledge last year, there are still countless things for me to learn and understand about the industry. I am so grateful that this program allows me to learn and understand the cattle industry even more.
Between school and sports and everything else that has been keeping me busy, I have snuck in some cattle work. We have worked heifers and moved two different herds of cows to new pastures. They both needed new grass-filled pastures. This was all work that very much needed to be completed, so it feels good to have it done.
Avery Zeisler, 16, is the daughter of Jon and Ashley Zeisler, who raise corn, soybeans and cattle near the South Dakota-Nebraska state line. Zeisler is a junior at Burke High School where she is involved in cross country, track, basketball and FFA.