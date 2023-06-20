“My grandparent’s farm is my favorite place because my whole family has worked on it.”

That’s how 10-year-old Jace Smith feels about his family’s farm between Hitchcock and Carpenter, South Dakota.

Jace put his thoughts on his favorite place to paper in a statewide essay contest this spring. He earned third place in a field of more than 200 fourth graders from 26 public schools and two home schools across the state who wrote about why a place matters to them.

The Doland Elementary student was the only one to write about a family farm. The first place essay by Esther Kuester from Creekside Elementary in Spearfish, discussed “The Power of the Friendship Tower.” Hatlynn Harvey from Interior Elementary won second place for her essay titled “This School Matters. Winners were announced in May for South Dakota Archaeology and Historic Preservation Month, and Jace received his award at a school assembly before an audience that included his parents and grandparents.

His grandma was a major help for his essay. Bonnie Smith is the family history buff who grew up on the original homestead then raised her boys there with husband Dale. Now she’s watching her grandchildren grow and take on more and more responsibility around the farm.

For her, it’s the place but also the people that matter. Bonnie said she’s blessed to have all of her grandkids living within a mile.

The grandkids get a pretty sweet deal, too. They rave about Grandma’s cooking and baking. Her food got a mention in Jace’s essay.

Sarah Fryer, Bonnie’s great-great-aunt, homesteaded the Smith farm in 1889. Single women could acquire land in their own name under the Homestead Act, and more than 100,000 women did so, according to the National Parks Service.

Not a lot is known about Sarah Fryer, but she eventually expanded her land holdings by marrying a neighbor, John Wood, who’d homesteaded a mile south along what today is Highway 28. When Sara passed away in 1937, the farm was purchased by Ralph Gilbert, who was Sara’s nephew and Bonnie Smith’s grandpa. Jace, his siblings and their cousins are the sixth generation to walk the cattle pens, work in the hog barns and bound over the hay bales of the Spink County farm.

The operation has changed through the generations. Bonnie recalls waking at 4 a.m. to bring in cows for milking. When Matt was a kid, the barns housed hogs for their farrow to finish operation. Now they’re for calving.

“It means a lot to have the grandkids carry it on,” Bonnie said, looking over the house built in 1889.

The house is a special place, and it’s difficult to grasp that it will be torn down soon. Bonnie was raised there, and when her parents needed help running the farm, she and Dale moved into her old upstairs bedroom. They raised their four boys in the two-bedroom house.

“It’s just my home,” she said.

Until this year, Jace and his brother, Seth, kept their 4-H animals at the old homestead. They would hop on bicycles, a golf cart or their dune buggies and make the mile-long trip to do chores.

Their parents, Matt and Kristy Smith, are putting the finishing touches on their own shed this year. On a windy spring afternoon, three show steers rested out back, and 13 curious pigs were penned inside. Jace gave a tour of the waterers and feed mixer the youngsters use for their animals. During the school year, they did the pig chores before school and cared for the cattle in the afternoons.

Now that school is out, show season is ramping up. The Clark County Prospect Show is this weekend. July brings 4-H Achievement Days in Redfield followed closely by the South Dakota Summer Spotlight in Huron.

The new shed has a cooling room the Smith siblings will use to get their show animals used to being tied up and keep them comfortable while they are. And it has an indoor wash station, which Jace said will allow them to enter winter livestock shows such as the Sioux Empire Livestock Show held in Sioux Falls each January.

The extended family attends open class shows that allow showmen of any age, all the way down to 3 years old. Some of the 13 show pigs the Smiths are raising will be trotted through the show ring by younger cousins.

“Everybody gets to show a pig,” Kristy said.

Seth, 12, is the oldest of the cousins. He started to show at age 6. Jace started a bit younger, and is now in his second year showing for 4-H as part of the Dakota Kids 4-H Club in Doland. Sisters Sami, 7, and Macy, 5, are learning the ropes.

It’s knowledge passed down from their parents and uncles. Matt showed pigs, cattle and sheep, but it goes back generations before him. His grandpa showed Berkshire hogs, a breed Matt said the Smiths have sold and shown since 1900.

Asked if they prefer showing pigs or cattle, his boys have differing views based on an interesting criteria.

“I like showing pigs because I can use them as pillows at the State Fair,” Jace said, adding that durocs are especially comfortable.

Seth prefers cows, he said, because they’re bigger, giving you more pillow.

Caring for show animals has taught the siblings about responsibility and teamwork.

“Even though they don’t always get along, they know they need each other to work together,” Kristy said.

It also teaches patience as they work with the younger kids, she said.

And 4-H has pushed them to try new things. Seth is taking up archery. Jace is learning livestock judging.

Summer camp is another favorite. Jace was excited to celebrate his birthday at a 4-H camp on Lake Poinsett in early June. Another benefit of being involved in 4-H is making friends across the state.

Some lessons are not fun. One of Seth’s heifers died, and they lost a calf after it ate too much.

Working with animals is also for their future. The kids are each building a herd that could someday help put them through college. Jace’s grandpa gave him his first cow when he was 1. Now he has eight head, and when he sells a calf, the check goes into his college fund.

His 4-H animals provide for the family, too. Jace recounted how they filled their freezer with just half of his big Charolais steer.

“That’s how chunky he was,” Jace said.

The Charolais certainly made for some good Sunday dinners when the entire family gathered at the family farm to enjoy Grandma Bonnie’s cooking.