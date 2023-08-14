It seems this summer we have always been watching the skies (actually, the radar) looking for rain.
As I write this Saturday morning, Aug. 5, we have had some showers but not much. But the weather-man says it is coming. If we could pick up the inch or 2 of rain that is forecasted, I believe our corn will fill nicely.
The hot, dry weather didn’t seem to hurt the pollination of the corn. Apparently we had enough moisture in the ground and it got cool enough at night for that to go well. Now is the time I start counting kernels on the ears to speculate yields. I don’t know why I do that. I’m never right. But to remember what that corn looked like in early June and now to see big ears on it, that’s quite a blessing.
Our beans still look good. Our agronomist said he only found one bean field with any large amounts of aphids in it, so we will be spraying that one as soon as this weather passes.
For the second time, we cut our oats that were planted for a nurse crop on the new seeding of alfalfa. The yield turned out better than the first cutting. Once the bales were moved from the field, we sprayed it with select to kill the oats and any other grass. I will replant the alfalfa again in the next couple of weeks.
People are also reading…
We had a large gathering of my wife’s family here the past week. Lots of kids and lots of fun. Our niece and her husband, Kyle, from Texas were here almost a week. I think Kyle got a little bored, so I took him to the farm and put him to work. He cut hay day two days and then grouped round bales with a skid loader.
One of our South African employees gave him a quick lesson then turned him loose. He seemed to catch on easily and did a pretty good job. The best part was that he was free labor. Well, mostly. He did steal some gas from me and never offered to pay for it. Not sure yet what else is missing.
An update from Jackie
We still need to start our third cutting of alfalfa and hay some CRP and grass. We have been fortunate to catch some rains, so it looks like we will have enough hay to feed our cows through the winter.
The cows are rotationally grazing the cover crop while the grass regrows. Timely rains have been key to this working well.
As I write this Saturday, Aug. 5, we are watching the weather unfold and are hopeful to catch some rain that should add bushels to both our corn and beans.
One of South Dakota’s unofficial holidays, Sweet Corn Season, is in full swing and we are loving it! Our kids and their cousins have been peddling Derik’s parents’ sweet corn to earn money for ride passes at the State Fair. We are soaking up the last few weeks of relaxed schedules, inconsistent bedtimes, and too much sun before school starts in a few short weeks.
Mike Brosnan raises hay and row crops between Huron and Woonsocket, S.D. He works with his daughter and son-in-law Jackie and Derik Kleinsasser.