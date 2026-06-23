South Dakota's soybean and pork industries are entering a new chapter as Kevin Scott and Tina Erickson prepare to lead two of the state's largest commodity organizations, each bringing years of industry experience and a focus on supporting producers in changing markets.
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Born and raised on a farm in southeastern South Dakota, Katelyn currently resides in Sioux Falls. She enjoys attending SDSU football games (her alma mater), going to farmer’s markets and visiting her parents at their family farm. Reach her at kwinberg@tristateneighbor.com.