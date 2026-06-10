Over these past couple of weeks, farmers in southeastern South Dakota have been wrapping up the 2026 planting season, but the Mockler farm has remained busy.
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Kylie Mockler is a student at South Dakota State University where she studies ag leadership and ag communications while being involved Little International and as an ambassador for the College of Agriculture, among other groups. She reports from her family farm near Centerville, South Dakota, where extended family works together to raise corn, soybeans, alfalfa cattle and sheep.