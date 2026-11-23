South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) held its 109th Annual Convention in Box Elder, Nov. 20-21.
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South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) held its 109th Annual Convention in Box Elder, Nov. 20-21.
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