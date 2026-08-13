The annual Dakotafest Women's Brunch & Vendor Fair will return Aug. 19, bringing women from across the region together for a morning of networking, inspiration and a message about the power of working together.
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Born and raised on a farm in southeastern South Dakota, Katelyn currently resides in Sioux Falls. She enjoys attending SDSU football games (her alma mater), going to farmer’s markets and visiting her parents at their family farm. Reach her at kwinberg@tristateneighbor.com.