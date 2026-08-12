South Dakota State University Extension experts will be at Dakotafest, providing educational resources and hands-on activities for a variety of topics.
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South Dakota State University Extension experts will be at Dakotafest, providing educational resources and hands-on activities for a variety of topics.
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