Our recent drive to Faith and back over the wide prairie expanses set off a spate of memories of summer drives from long ago when I was a little girl. What a difference they were from today’s air-conditioned comfort along a smooth highway.

Those long-ago expeditions took place in an old second-hand Rambler station wagon. On the front bench seat was Dad, doing the driving, either my brother or me tucked in beside him, and Mom at the passenger side door. In the back was my grandmother, my two great aunts, and whichever child had lost the scuffle for the front seat, wriggling their bony behind on one of the elders’ laps.

Thrown into the wagon section were blankets to sit on, various wrappings and parasols necessary for the ladies and the so-called cooler – holding a few thermoses of milk or if we were lucky lemonade, along with sandwich fixings and maybe some fruit.

These were journeys onto the prairies and into the past – perhaps to one of the old ranches my old relations had once owned, to cemeteries where more ancient relations rested in peace, or to working ranches where the descendants of old friends still made a living.

We hit the road and immediately rolled down all the windows. The women might complain about their hair, but if there were air-conditioned cars back then, we certainly didn’t aspire to them. The breeze, hot or cool, was the only recourse.

Paved roads, much fewer in number than today, didn’t ever go where we were going. So before too long, we’d be bumping along a narrow gravel lane, dust rolling through the open windows, lightly coating our sweaty arms and faces. Grasshoppers would be parting like the sea in front of a ship’s prow and occasionally hopping into the car and causing small waves of in-car activity.

Along the way, the elders would point out various landmarks, trails, abandoned houses, barns and ramshackle corrals where their memories resided. It’s too bad we were young children – we didn’t pay much attention and much lore and wisdom were lost.

We would finally reach wherever we were going and we kids would scramble over laps, out the doors and blink in the hot sun while the grown-ups grumbled and smoothed out their rumpled dresses and shirts.

Full of pent-up energy, we’d scamper into the tall grass while the grown-ups yelled “watch out for rattlesnakes,” putting a small check on our wanderings. The adults were doing their own explorations, locating the foundations of the original homestead and stopping to peer into the large hole where the root cellar had been and retelling one of their favorite stories: when one of the aunts had discovered a skunk among the stored vegetables, killed it and destroyed the cellar.

Other times, we’d visit my aunt’s old ranch house and peer in the windows. Was it empty or did someone live there? I never figured it out. Or we’d pull up to some obviously inhabited dwelling and boldly knock on the door – something I never enjoyed. After exchanging some old-time history, we’d be invited into a strange living room. The old folks would jabber while I looked around and wondered when we would leave.

Then there was lunch. After finding some spot of doubtful shade, we’d spread out the blankets over the sticky field grass. Dad would haul the cooler over and Mom would pull out the various warm ingredients.

Lunch meat, cheese, mayonnaise – perhaps a softening tomato and limp lettuce. I was known as a picky eater and lived up to my reputation on these occasions. Sometimes it was peanut butter and jelly. I didn’t like that either. However, the rest of the bunch usually enjoyed the offerings and at the end, there might be a messy Hershey bar or two to split up, something I did approve of.

Then we’d pile back into the car and head home. I don’t remember much about the drives back – probably we were all tuckered out and drowsy.

But I do remember, and in retrospect with great fondness, those long drives with my parents, my grandmother and my old aunts in the halcyon days of my youth.