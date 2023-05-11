Cattle eat oats in a sand-swamped field at the Arthur C. Stegeman Farm Sept. 19, 1935, in the Wolsey, S.D.-area. This is one of the photographs taken by Joseph Hutton to document the soil damage done by drought and improper farming practices.
As early as 1911, Hutton began issuing warnings that the soil would not stand up to the abuse of intensive cultivation. Farming, he urged, “must be adapted to the soil and rainfall conditions for the area.” Not all land should be plowed but left for pasture.
Blowing on this particular field was stopped by listing at right angles to the prevailing winds, Hutton said in his notes, but the sand from the neighboring Geister place was beginning to fill it in. Oats, listing and pigeon grass have stopped the blowing away of his land and the farmer is getting some returns by grazing cattle on it.
This photo comes courtesy of the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum, Joseph G. Hutton Collection, 2016:023:0058.
The exhibit Drowning in Dirt: Joseph Hutton and the Dust Bowl is running at the museum through August 2024. Visit and learn more about Professor Hutton’s work, the 1930s Dust Bowl and its effects on South Dakota. Museum hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m.