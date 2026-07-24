A free festival celebrating South Dakota’s grasslands through music, food, outdoor activities and educational experiences will be held Saturday, Aug. 22 at Good Earth State Park near Sioux Falls.
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A free festival celebrating South Dakota’s grasslands through music, food, outdoor activities and educational experiences will be held Saturday, Aug. 22 at Good Earth State Park near Sioux Falls.
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