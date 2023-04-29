I have a confession to make. Over the years, despite all the exhortations starting with my parents and continuing through all the variations of health professionals and advisers on social media, preparing and eating salads has been more of a duty than a pleasure. Particularly in winter, I’d rather eat warm and comforting foods, and indeed – if you believe in following the ways of your ancestors – dishes from stored or preserved vegetables are the more natural choice during the cold months.

But even during the growing season, washing, peeling and slicing up vegetables to make up a salad is a lengthy chore that I’m not particularly fond of. And when we go out to eat, ordering a salad instead of a juicy burger has usually been a sacrifice I avoid.

However, my Keto diet has compelled me to reexamine some of my ancient prejudices and to expand my dietary horizons. So, this year my greenhouse contains more greens that it ever has: four kinds of lettuce, chard, kale and kohrabi.

I’ve always planted leaf lettuces and spinach, and occasionally a bit of chard, but shied away from head lettuces and more exotic greens. However, along with diet considerations, food inflation resulting in head lettuces costing upwards of $2.50 for a not very fresh specimen, has prompted me to experiment with my early spring crops.

I am pleasantly surprised at how well my greens are growing despite the less than optimal weather we’ve had this spring. After transplanting my four lettuces – iceberg, two types of romaine and buttercrunch – into six inch pots, they are already forming up heads. I will see if I can transplant them one more time, either into the garden or into grow bags, with the hope that they can easily recover from such a late transition.

The kohrabi, chard and kale are permanently situated in one of my large greenhouse containers. With night temperatures still in the teens, I’ve been covering them each night and running a heat lamp. So far they are growing well.

I was not only pleasantly, but exceedingly surprised, to discover how nutritious kohrabi, chard and kale are. Amazingly, a cup of raw kohrabi provides 93 percent of the daily value for Vitamin C, along with around 10 percent of Vitamin B6, potassium and manganese. A cup of cooked Swiss chard provides 477 percent of Vitamin K, 60 percent of Vitamin A, around 33 percent for Vitamin C, magnesium and copper, and between 20-25 percent of iron, manganese, Vitamin E and potassium. Kale provides 68 percent of Vitamin K and about a quarter of your daily Vitamin C. All three are less than 35 calories a cup and less than 10 grams of carbohydrates. Lettuces are not quite as nutritious but have the advantage (in my mind) of tasting better.

Of course, tasting good depends on preparation and I have a lot to learn in this regard.

Kohrabi is said to taste similar to, but slightly sweeter than broccoli stems and cabbage. It can be used fresh in salads, thrown into soups and roasted or sauteed. Small kohrabi are sweeter and the leaves more tender. The bulb should be peeled before use.

When cooked, chard is comparable to spinach but it can be bitter, especially the more mature leaves. Young leaves are mild enough to use raw in salads, or (my plan) just pick young leaves and use them as you will.

To prepare raw kale for a salad, wash and pat it dry. Strip the leaves from the stem as it is too tough for salad. Tear the leaves up, place in a bowl and mix in a pinch of salt. Massage the leaves until they turn a darker green, about five minutes, and they are ready to add to a salad. Cook kale as you do spinach or chard.

I browsed the Internet for my beginner cooking hints. There are numerous recipes available, including many smoothies, and I shouldn’t have any trouble coming up with tasty additions to my cooking repertoire. I doubt that I’ll ever regard greens of any persuasion as my first food choice, but I think they are moving up the ranks.