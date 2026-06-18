There aren’t many teenagers that are regularly awake at 5:30 a.m., but for 17-year-old Kenndyl Meine, her days have to start that early just so she even has a prayer of getting everything she needs to do done in a day.
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There aren’t many teenagers that are regularly awake at 5:30 a.m., but for 17-year-old Kenndyl Meine, her days have to start that early just so she even has a prayer of getting everything she needs to do done in a day.
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