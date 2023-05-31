LOMA, Mont. – Spring has gotten off to a positive start at the Upham-Keane farm near Loma where Nathan Keane farms with his father-in-law, Kerry Upham.

“Things are really taking off quickly,” Nathan said. “We have had heat in the 80s the last few days. The plants love it, but it is getting really dry. It’s a question of how long we can sustain and wait for moisture to come.”

The dryland farm grows a variety of crops including flax, winter wheat, spring canola, mustard, hemp, barley and dryland alfalfa.

Nathan said he hopes the pause on rainfall doesn’t mean this spring will follow the pattern of previous years.

“We are dryland farmers and it seems like in 2021 and 2022 we were stuck in a rut for moisture with rain coming our way but turning into nothing,” he said. “We really need the timely rains.”

The snowpack during winter has helped to alleviate some drought conditions for farmers in north central Montana, but getting rainfall in April and May is key.

“The snow did fill the reservoirs, which was great, but April and May are generally wet months, which we need,” Nathan noted.

As dryland farmers, Nathan and his father-in-law don’t have an irrigation system they can use as a backup, so assessing risk for the year is important.

“Our plan B is mitigating risk by making sure we are insured up to address that,” he said.

While waiting for rain, Nathan and his family have also been handling dense smoke coming down from fires in Canada. As of May 21, nearly four million acres of land were burning in Canada.

“The smoke was horrible,” Nathan said. “Last Friday and Saturday were the worst days.”

Aside from smoke and a lack of rain, Nathan also had an unwelcome discovery last week.

“Unfortunately, we are fighting grasshoppers again this year,” he said. “I was going to work on some projects instead of sitting in tractor and went out to check the mustard. All of the leaves were clipped off and there were mini grasshoppers all over the place. I had to spray to try and get rid of them.”

“We were really hoping somehow that we were done with them,” he added. “This is our fourth year in the row for grasshoppers.”

Projects Nathan was hoping to get to before discovering the grasshoppers included rebuilding a flex header, replacing the chopper blades on the combine, and some landscaping at the farm.