Farmers considering their fall planting plans may want to look at the benefits of no-till farming that uses cover crops to help build soil health, save money on inputs, and potentially generate grazing income.

According to a recent presentation by Michaela Paulkner of No-Till Farmer, farmers implementing the practice are seeing multiple benefits.

“A nationwide survey we conducted in 2022 said that farmers were saving an average of $35 an acre by using no-till methods,” she said. “They are also making money by renting the cover crop for grazing.”

Many no-till farmers favor a mix of rye, clover, oats, radishes and rapeseed in their cover crop rotation, according to farmer Loran Steinlage, who has been a no-till farmer since 1996. Steinlage and other farmers plant their cover crops in the fall, before frost, and allow the crop to grow until the spring. During the winter months, the crop can be left to grow or can also potentially be grazed by livestock. Fields that aren’t grazed usually have the cover crop plants terminated with a herbicide, with glyphosate, 2,4-D, and paraquat being the most used.

Steinlage said he would love to have his cover crop grazed by cattle, but there are some challenges.

“A big issue is fencing,” he said. “It’s a big deal and can be expensive to put in. That’s where I think technology like virtual fence may solve the problem. It’s one of those challenges that is hard to overcome.”

While fencing may be necessary to keep in livestock, permanent fencing can prohibit the easy movement of equipment during farming season, a potential downside for farmers.

But for farmers who are willing to find solutions, winter grazing can pay as much as $46 an acre, according to the No-Till Farmer survey.

“It’s a bonus enhanced practice for your farm if you can get there,” he said.

Some of the challenges to switching to no-till are timing in regards to planting, termination, and getting cover crops established before frost, as well as pest issues and weather conditions.

For Steinlage, making adjustments to match the weather was the hardest.

“The hardest thing was adjusting my plan to Mother Nature,” he said. “Mother Nature dictates this whole game and those who think they are going to outsmart it get an education.”

For farmers in Montana who are considering cover crops this fall, the Natural Resource Conservation Service has a number of recommendations:

Let your goals and resource concerns guide your cover crop design. For example, a cover crop designed for grazing should be different than a cover crop designed for maximum nitrogen fixation. Plan accordingly.

Tailor the cover crop species mix to the planting window. Mixes are most successful when the dominant grass and legume components are planted in the window which matches their growth habit. For example, a cover crop mix dominated with barley and peas should be planted in a cool-season window. A cover crop dominant with sorghum-sudan and soybeans should be planted in a warm-season window. We have two cool-season planting windows in Montana; early April to mid-May and early August to mid-September. Our warm-season planting window is mid-May to late June when shallow soil temps are 65 degrees Fahrenheit or warmer. Cool-season species (small grains, brassicas, peas, etc.) are more flexible and can be included in a warm-season mix in small quantities, but warm-season species do not do well when planted in a cool-season window.

If you want cover over an entire growing season, you may need to plant two cover crops.

The overall crop rotation is more important than a single cover crop for adding diversity. Use the cover crop to fill gaps in the rotation. A cover crop mix does not need to have all four plant functional groups (cool-season broadleaf, cool-season grass, warm-season broadleaf, warm-season grass) to be successful. However, the complete crop rotation should contain all four groups whenever possible.

Plan for adequate weed control, especially prior to seeding a mixed cover crop. Allow time for a flush of weeds and adequate weed kill prior to seeding. Once the cover crop is planted, few weed control strategies are available if something gets out of control.

Likewise, certain cover crop species can become weeds the following year if allowed to go to seed. Matching the proper plant species with the correct seeding window should help alleviate this. Termination before seed-set is also important.

More cover crop species are not always better than fewer species for biomass production. There seems to be a biomass threshold for each site, and the addition of more species may only dilute the effects of the strongest competitors. Montana farmers should familiarize themselves with the most recent crop termination guidelines.

Grazing can be an excellent way to recoup the money of a cover crop investment. Fall is often the best time for grazing, as it provides supplemental forage at a necessary time of the year, and the combination of frost and grazing makes it easy to terminate. Ensure species planted are not poisonous to livestock and bring cover crop growth with peak conservation forage samples to your local extension office for a rapid nitrate test. Do not graze sorghum-sudan within five days of frost or other injury to avoid prussic acid toxicity.

Using cover crops on dryland prior to winter wheat seeding may be one of the most challenging cover crop scenarios, as there is no time for soil moisture recharge prior to wheat seeding. In addition, the threats of diseases such as rhizoctonia or wheat streak mosaic virus needs to be addressed by breaking the “green bridge.” Breaking the “green bridge” means having a period of several weeks prior to seeding with no growing plants. For a partial fallow replacement in a winter-wheat rotation, plant a spring-seeded, cool-season cover crop and terminate based on soil moisture, weeds, and cover crop maturity. When considering a warm-season cover crop for fallow replacement, it may be best to follow the cover crop with a spring-seeded cash crop.