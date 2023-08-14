Careers that are rewarding enough to entice high school students to stay in agriculture – and that pay well – are key to keeping the industry strong in rural communities.

Take a look around farms and ranches today. There may be one or two new or nearly new tractors and combines, and there are also older pieces of equipment. At one time or another, equipment needs repairing, and that is where a diesel technician is needed.

Because food couldn’t be produced throughout the world without being able to have farm and ranch equipment working well, farm dealerships across the Northern Plains have made sure diesel technicians can be trained with the tuition either free or paid back after full-time employment begins.

In Montana, for example, C&B Operations LLC, a family-owned John Deere dealership, offers a paid certified John Deere diesel one-year training program and an apprenticeship as a diesel technician. There are many benefits offered with the apprenticeship.

Many farm equipment dealerships partner with colleges and universities to offer scholarships and free tuition – just to ensure those interested in diesel mechanics will consider their program.

Some John Deere farm equipment dealerships offer a John Deere tech a two-year Associate of Applied Science (A.A.S.) degree from North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS).

Leading Edge Equipment is a top John Deere dealership with four locations in North Dakota and three of those locations offer the degree internship.

“What is unique about the John Deere degree at Leading Edge is we offer scholarships and tuition reimbursement so the student’s degree will be 100 percent paid for,” said Crystal Beggs, who works in human resources at Leading Edge. “High school students who like auto mechanics do well in this career as a diesel technician.”

Farm and ranch youth look around the farm and can easily see how useful it can be to be a well-rounded high-tech diesel technician – whether they return to the farm or decide to work at a farm equipment dealership in a rural area.

“We have many interns that come from farms and ranches. There may not be room for them yet on the farm for financial reasons, so they’ll come work with us, have a full-time job, and really learn the John Deere product,” Beggs said.

Leading Edge has found it works well to partner with colleges like NDSCS.

“It’s a win-win when we’re working with the schools because it helps our communities. We’re keeping these students here in the rural areas where we previously have not quite been able to keep up with retirements,” she said.

The dealership in Wahpeton donates farm equipment for the John Deere tech school, and those who live on farms can bring their own tractors to work on, as well.

The internship degree program actually begins in the summer.

“We offer internships, so for our students that are going into the diesel mechanic program this fall, they are already working with us at Leading Edge this summer. We call it our summer internship program.”

In the fall, the students in the program start at NDCSC.

Students receive state-of-the-art technical training on John Deere equipment and technology through a combination of classroom instruction, hands-on lab training, and supervised work at the dealership.

The interns will go back and forth from working at the dealership to going to classes at NDCSC. They will work under an experienced technician, including after they graduate.

“We have to sign-off on all the work that they’ve done, so the school knows the type of work they’ve done. The school also lets us know what the interns are capable of doing at that point,” Beggs said. “It’s kind of a back-and-forth communication system with the school, so it works well for the interns.”

When interns return after their first year of the schooling, they are able to start working on smaller projects, such as changing filters or doing inspections.

“Our experienced technicians oversee that work,” she said. “Interns will get into the diagnostic side of things and learn how the system really helps them with diagnosing everything, so when they completely finish the program, they come out of there with an associate’s degree.”

Some of what they will learn includes: diesel engines, fuel systems, powertrain components, electrical and hydraulic systems, service advisor diagnostics, heating and air conditioning, John Deere product specific training and precision technology.

Beggs said last year they really started promoting the program in the schools around the state.

“We wanted to promote it to the schools because the state is also helping with the scholarship,” she said, adding the state’s contribution is called “North Dakota Career Builders.”

In addition, the regional economic development programs, Leading Edge Equipment, and the Pioneer Equipment Dealers Association contribute to scholarship funding.

“The interns have a scholarships on the front end when they start the program, and then we do tuition reimbursement over three years once they come on full-time with us,” she said.

Beggs said the rural dealerships are slowly “starting to see our numbers increase with the number of students. We had a couple come out of the program in prior years, but we are now using the scholarships and that attracts more students and helps our work force,” she said.

“Of course, we have to match some of these funds, but we see the program as very valuable for us and for the students who could have gone anywhere. If we can keep them here, it really builds our rural communities,” she added.

One recent example of a student coming on board to the John Deere Tech Program is Amy Larson, who was raised on a farm near Forest Lake. Larson is a transfer student, joining the John Deere tech program after a year of welding technology at NDSCS.

“Amy has been working in the shop this summer, getting hands-on experience, and she is the first woman to come through our program,” Beggs said. “When she heads to NDSCS this fall, she’ll receive state-of-the-art technical training through a combination of classroom instruction, shop training, and supervised work experience at the dealership. After graduation, Amy will join Leading Edge Equipment as a full-time service technician.”

Another student, Brady Lee, from Devils Lake, received his degree and is now working full-time at Leading Edge at the Devils Lake location.

Leading Edge Equipment has John Deere training locations in Michigan, Carrington, and Devils Lake. Their location in Hampden doesn’t currently have a service department.

For more on Leading Edge Equipment and the John Deere tech two-year degree, call Beggs at 701-213-2749.