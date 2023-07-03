With the summer weather there may be more call for special recipes. Those recipes in one form or another may call for cream. Various types of mammal milks and creams have been used in many ways since long, long ago times. There are many uses for the cream but here are just a few of them in our every day diets.

Using whole milk, there are mainly four levels produced in a commercial rapidly spinning milk separator which separates the whole milk into fats or skim milk. The cream and skimmed milk is then processed into various types for sale or used in various products. Half and half may be used in coffee, this type contains 10.5 to 18% fat. Light cream has 18 to 30% fat, whip cream 30% fat and heavy cream 36% fat.

When whipped cream is desired on a dessert, use a heavy cream instead of the whipping cream. The heavier cream will whip up into firmer peaks and stay erect longer. The so-called whipping cream will only produce soft peaks. Also, adding the heavy cream to hot liquids, will not curdle like the other weights will.

Whipped cream topping is made using an electric mixer. Place the cream into the bowl, cover, and turn the mixer on low. This will help prevent the cream from spattering. Slowly increase the speed to high as the cream thickens and slowly add desired sugar. When whipped into stiff peaks, the task is finished. These peaks may also be spooned on a parchment lined cookie sheet and placed in the freezer. When frozen place them in a moisture proof container and use as toppings as desired.

If the peaks are whipped too long, yellow or white spots will begin to appear. Butter is beginning to emerge. Continue whipping until the pieces begin to combine. Pour off the buttermilk and add cold water to the butter. It needs to be washed. Continue to mix and pour until the water is clear. The butter may also be salted or not. Remove the butter and place in a container and refrigerate. Buttermilk was a delicious drink after cream had been churned at home and still may be made today.

The butter may not be the bright yellow of store-bought butter but a pale whitish color. The color can vary due to the beta carotene in the cow’s diet in the spring, summer and winter. Or what the milk cows are fed. Butter may also be made by placing some cream in a glass jar with a cover and shaken until the butter appears. Commercial butters are colored to look the same. Many foods pair well with butter as an added ingredient or used by itself. Various herbs, honey, fruits and garlic may be mixed with butter for interesting taste changes.

Whipped cream may also be found in a metal pressurized container that dispenses whipped cream. NO2 (Nitros oxide) is inside the container which dissolves a gas into a liquid expanding the fats molecules when pressing the nozzle. This whipped cream does not stand up very long. Also, a larger amount than wanted may squirt out of the nozzle.

When sauteing items in butter for flavor, add a little olive oil to it. Cook on a low heat. This helps prevent the butter from burning. Burnt butter will taste bitter and discolor vegetables.

Cultured sour cream is made from cultured pasteurized cream and skimmed fat free milk. Other items are added for thickener such as guar gum, which thickens 8 times more than cornstarch; carrageen derived from a sea weed and cornstarch from the endosperm of the corn kernel.

There are many uses for cultured sour cream. It may also be made by placing 2 cups plain heavy cream into a container and adding 4 teaspoons lemon juice or apple cider vinegar. Mix well, cover, and place it on the countertop overnight, or in the refrigerator. Sour cream adds additional tastes to many types of dishes, baked potatoes, other vegetables and desserts.

Powdered sour cream is also available. It has the fat removed and is dehydrated. It is made by fermenting regular cream with certain lactic acid bacteria which sours and thickens it. When constituted it is not like regular sour cream.

Many wonderful recipes, both plain and simple or more complicated, may contain cream or a butter. True, either may contain many fat calories, yet one probably does not eat the whole dessert at once. (If it is a bowl of strawberries and cream, which was a luxurious dessert in the 16th century, one might!)

Something to think about: “Did you hear the joke about butter?” A: I can’t tell you; you might spread it.”

POWDERED MILK SOUR CREAM

3/4 cup powdered milk

3/4 cup cold water

1 teaspoon vinegar

Combine the milk and water. Stir until smooth. Add the vinegar. Beat until thick, One may have to add a little more vinegar to curdle the milk.

CREAM CHEESE

4 cups cold milk

3 Tablespoons lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon salt

Heat milk on Medium High stirring constantly to a rolling simmer. Reduce heat to Medium. Add the lemon juice, 1 Tablespoon at a time in 1 minute intervals to make milk curds, and then add salt. Remove from the heat. Pour into a strainer lined with cheese cloth. Strain and cool 15 minutes. Place in the food processor for 3-4 minutes until creamy. Remove and refrigerate until use.

BUTTER ROUX

2 Tablespoons butter

2 Tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup liquid (Examples: broths, cheese, gravy)

On Low heat, melt the butter in a saucepan. Whisk in the flour and stir to combine. Stir and cook 3 to 5 minutes to remove flour taste. Slowly add the liquid, stirring constantly. The sauce will thicken as it cooks.

Use a white roux on vegetables, soups or sauces. A dark roux is cooked longer, 20 minutes or more. Use this in soups or stews.

If butter/flour mixture burns, discard and start over.