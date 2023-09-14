American farmers produced in 2022 an estimated 4.3 billion bushels of soybeans. That was about 200 million bushels less than what was produced in 2021. To keep pace with increasing demand for soy-based animal feed, the U.S. Department of Agriculture projects that soybean acreage will increase by 19.6 percent by 2032. Hybrid breeding has the potential to increase soybean productivity, yet it has remained largely unexplored.
But new research by scientists at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center and Cornell University have developed a new approach that could be used to amplify hybrid seed sets. It would enable large-scale trials for heterosis. A key enabling technology would produce obligate outcrossing in soybean, which is described in a newly published study, Introduction of Barnase/Barstar in soybean produces a rescuable male sterility system for hybrid breeding.
Currently soybean is 99 percent self-pollinated, preventing gains from hybridizing. Hybrid breeding for increased vigor has been used for more than a century to boost agricultural outputs without requiring more inputs. While the approach has led to some of the most substantial gains in crop productivity, breeding barriers have limited soybean from reaping the benefits of hybrid vigor.
Soybean makes inconspicuous flowers that self-fertilize before opening, and thus aren’t readily amenable to outcrossing. That’s due in part due to the limitations of current approaches, which have failed to produce reliable obligate outcrossing in soybean.
The researchers showed that the Barnase/Barstar male-sterility/male-rescue system can be used in soybean to produce hybrid seed. By expressing the cytotoxic ribonuclease, Barnase, under a tapetum-specific promoter in soybean anthers, they were able to block pollen maturation. That created male-sterile plants. They showed fertility can be rescued in the F1 generation of the Barnase-expressing lines when they’re crossed with pollen from plants that express the Barnase inhibitor, Barstar.
“We found that successful rescue of male-fertility is dependent on the relative dosage of Barnase and Barstar,” said Patricia Baldrich, a principal investigator at the Danforth Center and co-author of the study. “When Barnase and Barstar were expressed under the same tapetum-specific promoter, the F1 offspring remained male-sterile. When we expressed Barstar under a relatively stronger promoter than Barnase, we were able to achieve successful rescue of male-fertility in the F1 generation.”
The work demonstrates the successful implementation of a biotechnology approach to produce fertile hybrid offspring in soybean. Given the importance of soybean to global agriculture, advances in productivity could have a transformative impact.
“Improved soybean is a long-term goal of farmers, plant breeders and scientists,” said Blake Meyers, a principal investigator at the Danforth Center and a professor of plant science at the University of Missouri. “Improvements could have a potentially substantial effect and offer a benefit to beleaguered pollinators as well.”
The researchers are now working on additional soybean flower traits that, when stacked or combined with male sterile lines, will represent a systematic approach to enable the production of hybrid soybean seeds. Visit danforthcenter.org for more information.