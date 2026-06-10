May in far-northern Wisconsin was damp and cool. Many mornings the air over land along Lake Superior almost invited Jack Frost for a late visit. It seemed like the liquid in outdoor thermometers was influenced more by gravity than by heat. Lake Superior surface-water temperatures in some areas were still in the 30s. But as Dairy Month started, temperatures along the lakeshore finally started feeling summer-like with some 70s and 80s. Early worries about wet fields fell away. The National Weather Service was by June 1 reporting a precipitation deficit of more than 6 inches for some northern areas. Praying for rain became a common pastime as seeding finished and plants emerged in fields.
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Jason Maloney from Washburn in northern Wisconsin lives between Lake Superior and the orchards and farms of Bayfield County. The retired soldier and educator grew up on a family farm in Marinette County.