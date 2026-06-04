Tar spot has become one of the most concerning foliar diseases impacting corn silage production across Iowa and the Midwest. The disease, caused by Phyllachora maydis, has now been identified in every county in Iowa and can spread rapidly under cool wet conditions. For silage producers, tar spot is especially concerning because it can cause early plant dry down, reduced yields, and lesser sugar content, all of which negatively impact silage fermentation and feed quality. Poor fermentation can ultimately reduce forage value and animal performance, leaving many producers increasingly reliant on fungicides to protect corn silage acres.
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Shelby Gruss is an Iowa State University-Extension forage specialist.