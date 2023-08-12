In addition to becoming more popular for recreation and photography, drones bring a variety of opportunities on farms and ranches.

But the rise in drone use has some lawmakers discussing regulation to restrict drone flights, and FAA regulations and common courtesy come into play.

Aaron Brandt works as director for the University of Missouri’s Fisher Delta Research Center at Portageville. He says drones can do a lot for farmers.

“With agricultural drones, there’s options for chemical applications, dry fertilizer and even cover crop applications,” he says. “Beyond that, there’s a whole variety of cameras or sensors that can be used to evaluate plant health, stands and if a replant is necessary.”

Brandt says producers can scout for areas of fields that might need more nitrogen or weed control.

“Pretty much any type of scouting, you can do with a drone and save time,” he says. “You can get a bird’s eye view and see if there’s a spot that needs attention.”

When it comes to operating drones, Brandt says getting any necessary training, being a good neighbor and communication can help things go smoothly. The Federal Aviation Administration offers training for anyone who wants to get their commercial drone operator certification.

“The FAA has pretty good training resources for anybody who wants to get their certification,” he says.

This spring, the Iowa state legislature considered a measure to ban drone flights over livestock facilities and farmsteads outside of city limits.

Brandt says a lot of responsible drone use comes down to being courteous and thoughtful, in particular when operating a drone next to someone else’s property.

“Even if you’re near a neighbor, you probably want to let them know (you will be operating a drone in the area), because people can be leery of a drone flying overhead,” he says.

He says farmers also need to be aware of rules and restricted areas near airports.

“If you’re close to airports, be mindful of flight paths,” Brandt says.

Mike Aide, an agriculture professor at Southeast Missouri State University, says the broad ag sector is using drones.

“Both agribusiness and farmers themselves are using drones to give them real-time information of what is happening,” he says.

Aide says producers in his area are using GoPro cameras on drones to get visuals of fields and pastures, as well as using infrared cameras to get heat signatures from livestock. He says different drone cameras and sensors can also indicate cropping patterns, topography in fields and nitrogen needs in crops. Producers can also use drones to check fences after a storm and see where repairs are needed.

“It’s becoming a limitless field at this point,” Aide says.

He says a lot of fields in his area, Cape County, are surrounded by trees, which can make aerial applications tricky. But Aide says drones can apply in places planes cannot.

“They can put on fertilizer or spray in areas where it’s difficult for an airplane to get to,” he says.

Also, drones can fly lower and slower than airplanes, which Aide says can make for better application and cut down on herbicide drift.

“The drift ratio is going to be a whole lot less,” he says.

Like Brandt, Aide says following the rules and being mindful of neighbors can help make drone use go smoothly.

“The biggest thing is stay away from an airport, and don’t fly over 400 feet,” Aide says.

Aide says the relationship with other landowners is important.

“If you start flying over other people’s property, that can depend on the disposition of your neighbor,” he says.

Aide says focusing on the basics can be helpful, like being able to see the drone while operating it.

“There’s some little practical things,” he says. “We like to maintain line of sight.”

Some larger commercial drones might be able to fly out a farther distance for an application, but Aide says operators should be mindful of where they are flying and make sure other people are aware if the drone might be flying over their property.

“Some of those huge drones for putting on fertilizer, they might be able to go 10 to 12 miles, do their thing and come back,” he says. “That’s where the regulations come into play.”

He says the FAA is balancing the implementation of some drone guidelines while also not wanting to stifle drone use and the emerging possibilities.

Aide says he expects drones to get bigger in the future, allowing them to do more on farms.

Brandt says there is a lot of interest in ways to use drones on the farm. He says right now it generally doesn’t look like wide-scale use over an entire operation that might cover thousands of acres, but it is more targeted.