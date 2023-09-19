Alex Schwinke is recovering from a motorcycle accident. Thank you, Alex!
Light rain over most of the area didn’t slow harvest progress. Corn harvest in the area is nearing 50% complete. Rain was so spotty in June, yields are showing it. One or two extra rains this year really has reflected on yields. Some have begun on early-planted soybeans. The yields fell pretty hard with a dry August and quality is going to be an issue for all in the area. The early beans still might set the bar for yields with how dry it’s been the last month for the later-planted beans. The real issue we are facing in the area is livestock problems. Many ponds are dry, producers are hauling water, and feeding hay already — about all the areas that were stockpiled for fall grazing have been utilized.
People are also reading…
Alex Schwinke is recovering from a motorcycle accident. Thank you, Alex!
Light rain over most of the area didn’t slow harvest progress. Corn harvest in the area is nearing 50% complete. Rain was so spotty in June, yields are showing it. One or two extra rains this year really has reflected on yields. Some have begun on early-planted soybeans. The yields fell pretty hard with a dry August and quality is going to be an issue for all in the area. The early beans still might set the bar for yields with how dry it’s been the last month for the later-planted beans. The real issue we are facing in the area is livestock problems. Many ponds are dry, producers are hauling water, and feeding hay already — about all the areas that were stockpiled for fall grazing have been utilized.
Central: Charlie Ebbesmeyer
Corn harvest has picked up throughout the area this past week. Yields and moistures are varied throughout the fields, but overall the grain is dry enough to shell. Bean defoliation has progressed rapidly this past week, and a few fields should be close to harvest-ready within the next week or two. We caught a little rain this past Saturday which should help the double-crop beans a little, though most first-planted beans are too far gone to benefit from it.