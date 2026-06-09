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It rains every day. The question is, how much? We did manage to plant about 500 acres in two days’ time. Just barely got it dry enough and ran with it. I’m so tired of rain; we are soaked again from rain today. Calling for rain all week. Wheat is getting really close. Starting to see a few weeds in it now. A lot of corn around here needs sprayed in the worst way. Still a lot of beans to plant, and I’m not positive we’ll ever get to replant the rest of the corn. Hay guys are itching to go, but no chance of that happening any time soon.