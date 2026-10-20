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Storms last week put a stop to harvest for a few days while debris cleanup and damage assessment was taking place. Areas of northern Ray and Caroll counties received substantial damage in places to standing corn, older buildings and large trees. A good dry week this week will have us back out in the field cutting beans and slowly picking what corn is left. Harvest looks to be on the downhill slide, but with some obstacles the finish timeline has no doubt been pushed back.