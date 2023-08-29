People are also reading…
The main story from this past week was the heat — and fortunately most of the crops fared it pretty well, all things considering. Most of the corn in the area is far enough along that the heat didn’t affect it much, if any at all. I am still not hearing any combines running yet, but I expect a few to start trying here in the next week or so. The beans are also nearing maturity as they finish filling pods, and a few fields are even starting to turn yellow, beginning the defoliation process.