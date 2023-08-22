People are also reading…
Things remain pretty similar here this week as they were last — beans are still growing quickly and are starting to fill pods heavily this week. The corn remains in the final stages of its lifecycle, with many fields nearing or at maturity. I haven’t heard any reports of combines running, but with the hot weather planned this week, I expect many fields to progress quicker than normal to maturity, and ultimately harvest. Double-crop soybeans are growing well and have begun to set pods as well this week. Hay fields have really greened up and are finally growing a thick crop, and many guys are gearing up for second cutting in the next few weeks to help supplement hay reserves going into the winter.