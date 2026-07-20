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Fungicide applications were in full force this past week. A lot of cornfields and a few soybean fields were covered. It was another big haying week, as well. Some corn is starting to dent, while other fields are just starting to tassel. Soybeans are in multiple growth stages, too. Many fields are setting and filling pods, while many are just starting to bloom. After-wheat beans look very promising throughout the area. Many are pushing out the fifth trifoliate and are very consistent throughout the fields. Some areas caught a welcome rain shower this past week. It didn’t amount to much, but we could all stand a little rain this time of year. We’re hoping for the midweek chance to see some moisture this coming week.