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Corn harvest hit hard with many this week! Hot temps brought moisture to lower-than-expected numbers. Yields are above average for the most part. Much-needed rain showers hit late midweek and helped to curb the scorching heat but delivered some of the most oppressive humidity of the summer. Many bean fields have turned, and we could see some being cut this coming week. Double crops enjoyed the drink but definitely took on some dry stress. Their reaction is to be determined. Above-average temps return for the beginning of the week but level out midweek. Rain chances are 50/50 throughout the week. Stay safe out there!