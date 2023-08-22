Jaclyn Wilson Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We finally got some hay put up this last week. It’s amazing once it whoas up raining for a day or two how fast haying can go.

We are so far behind right now, it’s almost to the point of being funny. There has been a time or two that I’ve wondered if we will be cutting around snow drifts.

The crew and I were in Fort Collins last Friday for a Stockmanship and Stewardship Clinic that was sponsored by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and Merck. This clinic has been traveling around the U.S. offering Beef Quality Assurance training. The unique part about Friday’s clinic is that it focused on transportation, and participants could get their BQA-T certification.

The Beef Quality Assurance program was started in the 1990s. Funded by the Beef Checkoff, it was a way to help build back beef demand by changing consumer perception.

As a beef producer, I think back to when I was a little kid and even in my teenage years, and some things are completely different now because of BQA.

Some of the most notable changes include injection sites, adherence to withdrawal times, low stress cattle handling, and a focus on animal welfare, including euthanasia.

Is everything all unicorns and butterflies now? Absolutely not – but it’s educational programs like this one that reminds or teaches producers to quit doing stupid stuff.

If you don’t think producers do stupid things, let’s not ask how much birdshot is still seen at every large plant in the U.S. or how much of that still makes it to a consumer’s plate.

If you think withdrawal times are adhered to, you aren’t reading the Food Safety and Inspection Service “black list” that comes out multiple times a month.

We can do better.

The BQA-T certification focused on hauling and cattle movement. Hauling is a major part of any operation, and can be one of the most stressful and also one of the most dangerous. Bruising and injury can occur, and it’s important to understand what is able to be hauled and also how to properly haul.

It’s the little, tiny things that I’ve noticed after purchasing my first cattle pot a couple years ago. The corner of a ramp can catch a larger framed animal. A quick turn or a fast stop can cause animals to lose footing or get stepped on. The list goes on.

Being aware or even reminded can go along way, especially for those in the room that may not have grown up around cattle and took up hauling them for a living.

The more I travel, the more grateful I am for the work that was done to establish BQA protocols. For those of you that think you don’t need it or it’s just common sense, believe me it’s not for a number of producers. The more we can do to ensure we are doing the best for our animals, the harder and harder activists will have to work to shut us down, and the better consumer perception will become.

I know we can always do better on our operation.

The big project this week besides haying whenever it’s not raining is having seven large trees taken out in the main yard. All of them are Chinese elms, and are either dead, dying or becoming a hazard.

This winter we will be planning on one very large bonfire. I don’t know if we can buy enough marshmallows for that.

The crew we hired started Saturday and were able to knock a couple down, and the rest were set to go down Monday. Considering the trees are over 50 years old, it will be an adjustment seeing them removed, but it is time.

If you are in the Denver area next Sunday through Tuesday, the Global Beef Summit is going on at the Westin at Denver International Airport and yours truly is speaking (after finding a very secure parking spot).

You can check it out online at www.globalbeefsummit.com. Hope to see you there!