Well, I guess we are going to need a new biker nickname. Do not make the same mistake that I did and Google biker names. Brute, Shovelhead, Handlebar or Capone weren’t really what I had in mind. I followed it up with making the mistake of clicking on “What do you call a biker’s girlfriend?” Old Lady wasn’t really what I had envisioned, either. Yep, I’m just going to sit on that one for a bit.

The bicycle riding hobby is still going with no massive wipeouts and no vehicle encounters. I’ve been called only one bad name (but that was in Boulder, Colorado, so …). The only downside is that I have ingested my yearly quota of insects.

I thought I’d keep track of my miles and ended up with 105 for the week. In typical fashion, I have a friend that can do that in a couple of hours, but I guess that gives me something to work up to.

I have still not purchased my own bike, but continue to research what I want. I kind of relate it to buying a new horse. There are some decent ones out there, but the cheaper ones sometimes need a little more spur or a better saddle. The downside right now is that I’m on a Smart Spook son and it’s going to be hard to convince me to downgrade to a grade gelding.

In other news, there is a lot going on at the ranch right now. It’s AI week, and there’s one last round of shots before Saturday, then the big event happens Saturday morning. The two groups of cows are getting things figured out and get a little balkier coming into the corrals each time.

We will get all of the pairs into the lots around the house the evening before to shrink down just a little. Otherwise there is a chance that something may get stuck in the AI box. While it does give a new meaning to smash burger, it’s horrible to try and get one unstuck.

Haying is an uphill battle. There is a lot of hay out there, which is a vast improvement over the last couple of years, but Mother Nature hasn’t been cooperating the best lately. She continues to bless us with rain, though she must not have appreciated my comments the other day about another rainstorm. She “blessed” us with the white stuff, and we did not need any of that. Fortunately, there was not a lot of hail damage, and we’ll just keep pushing forward on trying to get hay put up.

Grace and Bailey have been shipping beef orders out the door like crazy. With the potential of the upcoming UPS strike, along with the heat that the next month and a half is bringing, we are holding off UPS shipping until Sept. 1. There are still delivery options and air shipping, but at this point it’s challenging to ship beef to the east or west coasts and pack enough dry ice.

We are going to go outside of our norm, and while we are AI’ing Saturday, those Grace and Bailey are going to be at Heritage Days in Alliance at the food truck court selling beef out of the beef trailers. So, if you are in Alliance July 22, stop in and say hi. Most likely the rest of the crew, including myself, will mosey in that afternoon.

Otherwise, it is just another week of ranch work, getting bulls put out, a couple interviews, one panel, haying, trees, and a whole office whiteboard that seems to be filling up more and more all of the time. And don’t forget bike riding. Maybe you can call me “Old Lady” after all.